The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 69° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Local sports menu for June 5, 2021

UPDATED: Fri., June 4, 2021

Baseball

High-A West: Tri-City at Spokane, 6:30 p.m. College: NCAA regional in Eugene: Gonzaga vs. Oregon, 7 p.m.

Basketball

High school boys: GSL: Central Valley at Cheney, 1:30 p.m.; Othello at East Valley, 2:30; Lewis and Clark at Mead, 3:30; West Valley at North Central, 4:30; Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, Ferris at University, both 5.

High school girls: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Mead, 2 p.m.; Cheney at Central Valley, 3; Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, Ferris at University, both 3:30; Othello at East Valley, 4; West Valley at North Central, 6.

Football

Indoor Football League: Spokane at Northern Arizona, 6:05 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 8:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 8:35 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.