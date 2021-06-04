Local sports menu for June 5, 2021
UPDATED: Fri., June 4, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Tri-City at Spokane, 6:30 p.m. College: NCAA regional in Eugene: Gonzaga vs. Oregon, 7 p.m.
Basketball
High school boys: GSL: Central Valley at Cheney, 1:30 p.m.; Othello at East Valley, 2:30; Lewis and Clark at Mead, 3:30; West Valley at North Central, 4:30; Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, Ferris at University, both 5.
High school girls: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Mead, 2 p.m.; Cheney at Central Valley, 3; Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, Ferris at University, both 3:30; Othello at East Valley, 4; West Valley at North Central, 6.
Football
Indoor Football League: Spokane at Northern Arizona, 6:05 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 8:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 8:35 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.