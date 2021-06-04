Police: Toddler left home alone hurt in fire, hospitalized
UPDATED: Fri., June 4, 2021
Associated Press
YAKIMA – A toddler left home alone in Yakima was critically injured in a fire, according to police.
Police and firefighters responded to the blaze in a duplex at about 4:50 a.m. Friday, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Once firefighters knocked down the flames, they went inside and found a toddler zipped into a crib with no way to escape, Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said. Seely said firefighters performed CPR on the boy until paramedics arrived.
The boy was taken to a local hospital and stabilized before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition, according to Seely.
No other injuries were reported.
The fire’s cause is under investigation. Both units of the duplex were extensively damaged, authorities said.
