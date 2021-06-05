Washington records
Sat., June 5, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Gabriel K. O. K. Kupahu Hirakawa and Nashala G. Mossey, both of Spokane.
Teresa M. Trout and Carver D. L. Koski, both of Spokane.
Jacob S. Mays and Vanessa L. Ashenbrenner, both of Medical Lake.
Kwinn K. Hanson and Kaytlyn D. Anderson, both of Colbert.
Jason T. Schriver and Kendra J. Dinning, both of Spokane Valley.
Kyle A. Gileck and Randall L. Belcher, both of Spokane.
Richard A. Mahn and Eliana V. Seminario, both of Spokane.
Spencer D. Long and Shakara L. Heaton, both of Mead.
Silas Kiprono and Yasmine E. Rawlings, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Numerica Credit Union v. Carol L. Kilgore, et al., money claimed owed.
Rebecca Chadwell v. Thomas Castillo, et al., restitution of premises.
California Commercial Investment Group Inc. v. Carol Wyatt, restitution of premises.
James P. Spurgetis v. Robert O. Wells, restitution of premises.
Andy W. Louie v. Sonny R. Evenson Jr., restitution of premises.
Chelsie Mendoza, et al., v. Terry Rasmussen, restitution of premises.
Wellesley Property LLC v. Tampien Enterprises LLC, et al., complaint for money due and for judicial foreclosure.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Kyles, Ashley S. and James E., II
Deford, Coner M. and Kayle R.
Long, Jeffrey N. and Ariel J.
Anufriev, Marina I. and Terenti
Morrison, Jeremiah T. and Crystina
Davis, Kailie M. and Jeffrey L.
Sjolund, Melanie C. and Timothy E.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Eric J. Benko, 48; $15 fine, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and violation of order.
Judge Tony Hazel
Rogerio S. Foster, 22; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 12 month probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass-domestic violence.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Danielle I. Boone, 30; one day in jail, theft.
Randy K. Clark, 29; $350 fine, 14 days in jail, physical control.
Judge Matthew Antush
Kevin L. Hamilton, 29; two days in jail, false statement.
Timothy P. McFarland, 43; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Jeri E. McMahan, 43; six days in jail, driving without a license.
Joseph D. Moses, 37; 10 days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license and hit and run attended vehicle.
Judge Jeffrey R. Smith
Tasean E. M. Witherwax, 28; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.