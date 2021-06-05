From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gabriel K. O. K. Kupahu Hirakawa and Nashala G. Mossey, both of Spokane.

Teresa M. Trout and Carver D. L. Koski, both of Spokane.

Jacob S. Mays and Vanessa L. Ashenbrenner, both of Medical Lake.

Kwinn K. Hanson and Kaytlyn D. Anderson, both of Colbert.

Jason T. Schriver and Kendra J. Dinning, both of Spokane Valley.

Kyle A. Gileck and Randall L. Belcher, both of Spokane.

Richard A. Mahn and Eliana V. Seminario, both of Spokane.

Spencer D. Long and Shakara L. Heaton, both of Mead.

Silas Kiprono and Yasmine E. Rawlings, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Numerica Credit Union v. Carol L. Kilgore, et al., money claimed owed.

Rebecca Chadwell v. Thomas Castillo, et al., restitution of premises.

California Commercial Investment Group Inc. v. Carol Wyatt, restitution of premises.

James P. Spurgetis v. Robert O. Wells, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Sonny R. Evenson Jr., restitution of premises.

Chelsie Mendoza, et al., v. Terry Rasmussen, restitution of premises.

Wellesley Property LLC v. Tampien Enterprises LLC, et al., complaint for money due and for judicial foreclosure.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kyles, Ashley S. and James E., II

Deford, Coner M. and Kayle R.

Long, Jeffrey N. and Ariel J.

Anufriev, Marina I. and Terenti

Morrison, Jeremiah T. and Crystina

Davis, Kailie M. and Jeffrey L.

Sjolund, Melanie C. and Timothy E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Eric J. Benko, 48; $15 fine, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and violation of order.

Judge Tony Hazel

Rogerio S. Foster, 22; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 12 month probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Danielle I. Boone, 30; one day in jail, theft.

Randy K. Clark, 29; $350 fine, 14 days in jail, physical control.

Judge Matthew Antush

Kevin L. Hamilton, 29; two days in jail, false statement.

Timothy P. McFarland, 43; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jeri E. McMahan, 43; six days in jail, driving without a license.

Joseph D. Moses, 37; 10 days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license and hit and run attended vehicle.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Tasean E. M. Witherwax, 28; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.