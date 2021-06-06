Officials: 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 25

By Asim Tanveer Associated Press

MULTAN, Pakistan — Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing at least 25 passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage.

Between 15 to 20 passengers are still trapped in the wreckage of the Millat Express train and authorities were trying to arrange heavy machinery to rescue those people who are crying for help, said Umar Tufail, a police chief in Ghotki district in Sindh province, where the collision occurred before dawn.

The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward, said Usman Abdullah, a district police officer. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment and the subsequent collision.

TV footage showed ambulances transporting injured passengers to hospitals. According to Pakistani TV stations, heavy machinery had not reached the scene about four hours after the crash. Officials at Pakistan railways said they could not comment immediately because they were trying to handle an emergency.

Some of the injured passengers were listed in critical condition.

Malik Aslam, a local villager, told Pakistan’s Geo News TV that about 100 people were injured and he counted at least 30 bodies of passengers during the rescue and recovery work.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks.