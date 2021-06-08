Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Derek J. Haller, of Moscow, and Lina M. Roncancio Rodriguez, of Spokane.

Gabriel L. Martin, of Spokane, and Meghan E. Henry, of Mead.

Jose C. Aguila Dopazo and Dailin L. Curbeira, both of Spokane.

Tyler E. Johnson and Roselyn D. Cachero, both of Spokane.

Steven A. Neprud and Kindra C. Kneale, both of Mountain Home, Idaho.

Christian M. Ehrman, of Medical Lake and Katie N. Shea, of Cheney.

Gabriel E. Johnson, of Spokane, and Elisa M. Steele, of Arlington, Va.

Nathan C. Quinn, of Veradale, and Laura A. Myers, of Spokane Valley.

Jason D. Grout and Joie L. Tomko, both of Spokane.

Brian J. Perry and Susan G. Russell, both of Medical Lake.

Andrew K. Lignell, of Orem, Utah, and Meg Bates, of Provo, Utah.

Robert A. Tsuber, of Spokane, and Sulamita V. Gavrilyuk, of Medical Lake.

Joseph B. Knott and Annie C. Halstead, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin E. Allison and Kali A. Whitcher, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher P. Hill and Lisa M. Lynch, both of Spokane Valley.

Jase L. Butorac and Holly N. McClanahan, both of Cheney.

Jeffrey M. Degon and Erin K. Loe, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Riordan and Kristin A. Shank, both of Spokane.

Jarod M. Evans and Keyera M. Duce, both of Post Falls.

Ihor Kruhlyi and Veronica N. Kuropatko, both of Spokane Valley.

James R. Anderson and Ellena K. Jones, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Belfry LLC v. Chris Noakes, restitution of premises.

Terry Gobel v. Paul Splonski, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Brianna Kvinge-Sifford v. Emolie Koontz, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Signature Holdings LLC v. Irene Kennedy, restitution of premises.

Ronald A. Dicus v. Brian Jones, et al., restitution of premises.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Cid Brant, restitution of premises.

All Star Property Management LLC v. William Zimmerman, restitution of premises.

Daniel K. Koolstra, et al., v. Capstone Construction Company Inc., et al., complaint for damages.

Thomas Halvorson MD v. Providence Health and Services Washington, et al., medical malpractice.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dorosh, Joseph M. and Sara N.

Kurkowski, Tiffany L. and Francis W.

Vazquez, Kellie A. and Juan F.

Duff-McCall, Karen and Seth

Boucher, Ted A., Jr. and Amber L.

Partyka, Abagail R. and Amber L.

Jordan, Brooklynn M. and Christopher S.

Thompson, Patricia A. and Armstrong, Trammell D.

Nyiramugisha, Judith and Katumbi, Mbale

Lopez, Ashley L. and Rodolfo E., Jr.

Allen, Arthur L. and Abregana, Tina T.

Marriages decreed invalid

Kuznetsova, Darya and Moyseyenko, Roman

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Ernest E. Strebeck, 55; restitution to be determined, 30 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to bail jumping and two counts of harassment.

Edward D. Ramsey, 30; $942 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Elizabeth K. Houser, 26; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Justin R. Graham, 33; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Alexander M. Kalender, 34; $15 fine, 12 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, violation of order-foreign and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jason C. Whitaker, 45; 57 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of third-degree assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Amber J. Elwell, 36; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Genaro A. Reyes Herrera, 41; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Isaac B. Terry, 26; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, no contact order violation.

Avery Hoisington, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Moses Kyaligonza, 25; $400 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 days electronic home monitoring, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.