Business beat

Banking

Don Scharenberg has attained the Certified Trust & Fiduciary Advisor designation from the American Bankers Association. Scharenberg is based at Stifel Financial Corp.‘s Coeur d’Alene office and is first vice president, working in investments. In addition to the CTFA designation, he has earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor, Certified Investment Management Analyst and Accredited Investment Fiduciary designations.

Numerica Credit Union has hired Lars Gilberts as assistant vice president of community development and impact. Gilberts was previously the CEO of the University District Development Authority and has three years of previous experience serving as the statewide director for United Way’s ALICE program in Florida. He teaches entrepreneurship as an adjunct instructor at Whitworth University and holds an MBA from Barry University as well as a bachelor’s degree in marketing from University of Texas Pan American.

Miscellaneous

Greater Spokane Incorporated has hired Lisa Poplawski Lewis as vice president of resource development. Poplawski Lewis formerly was the association vice president of philanthropy and campaign director at Eastern Washington University. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from EWU.

Rosauers Supermarkets Inc. has appointed Cliff Rigsbee as the new company president and CEO. Rigsbee previously was as the chief executive officer and chief marketing officer of Hawaiian Springs water company. He also had a 29-year career with the Albertsons Companies, as well as serving as the senior vice president of merchandising and marketing for the Northern California division of Safeway.