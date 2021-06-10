Prep roundup: Kyle Douglas scores 21 points, helps University boys beat Cheney in 4A/3A clash

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and around Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

University 70, Cheney 46: Kyle Douglas scored 21 points with four 3-pointers and the Titans (8-3, 5-2) topped the Blackhawks (0-10, 0-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Timmy Brummett added 15 points, all on 3-pointers, and Jeremiah Sibley added 11 for U-Hi. Henry Browne led Cheney with 11 points.

Shadle Park 84, Rogers 60: Jamil Miller led five in double figures with 14 points and the Highlanders (9-2, 6-1) sank the Pirates (1-9, 0-7) in a GSL 2A game. Jake Wilcox and Kohlby Sorweide scored 11 points apiece while Cole Votava and Ronan Redd added 10. Kaiden Humbird paced Rogers with 19 points.

Medical Lake 69, Colville 66 (OT): Eugene Haas hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer late in overtime, Oscar Harris led scorers with 40 points and the visiting Cardinals (5-4) beat the Indians (1-7) in a Northeast A game on Thursday. Haas finished with 13 points. Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 22 points and Connor Marshall added 12.

Girls basketball

Cheney 42, University 40: Emma Evans scored 25 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Blackhawks (4-6, 4-3) topped the Titans (4-6, 2-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Chloe Moore and Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 11 points apiece.

Shadle Park 52, St. George’s 49: Kyleigh Archer scored 19 points with four 3-pointers and the Highlanders (5-6) defeated the visiting Dragons (0-6) in a nonleague game. Izzy Boring added 17 points for Shadle Park. Cambrie Rickard led St. George’s with 27 points and five 3-pointers.

Clarkston 66, Colfax 44: Ashlyn Wallace scored 24 points with three 3-pointers and the Bantams (11-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-2) in a nonleague game. Asher Cai led Colfax with 15 points.

Medical Lake 47, Colville 36: Ellie Haas scored 21 points and the visiting Cardinals (7-3) defeated the Indians (2-3) in a Northeast A game. McKenna Reggear led Colville with 18 points.

Deer Park 41, Lakeside 27: Darian Herring scored 20 points with eight rebounds and eight assists and the Stags (7-1) beat the visiting Eagles (2-6) in a Northeast A game. Ayanna Tobeck paced Lakeside with 14 points.

Slowpitch

East Valley 23, North Central 0: Addie Meyer went 3 for 4 with a homer, triple and double and knocked in six as the Knights (6-7) defeated the visiting Indians (0-11) in a GSL game. Kylee Rogers and Amire Drake had two hits and drove in four apiece for East Valley.

Cheney 6, Ferris 4: Bella King went 3 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (6-6) defeated the Saxons (7-6) in a GSL game. Pyper Cagle went 3 for 4 and scored three times for Cheney. Katelyn Strauss homered with two RBIs and two runs for Ferris.

University 15, Gonzaga Prep 3: Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and the visiting Titans (6-6) defeated the Bullpups (3-9) in a GSL game. Macie Connor had four hits and four RBIs and Natalie Singer drove in three on two hits for U-Hi.

Central Valley 18, Rogers 1: Grace Melcher went 3 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs and the visiting Bears (9-2) beat the Pirates (6-5) in a GSL game. Amaryce Hernandez homered and had three hits for CV.

Lewis and Clark 10, Shadle Park 0: Lucy Gehn had three hits, including a solo home run and triple, and the visiting Tigers (3-9) defeated the Highlanders (1-11) in a GSL game.

Mead 11, Mt. Spokane 3: Bailey Wilkinson went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the visiting Panthers (9-2) beat the Wildcats (7-3) in a GSL game on Thursday. Tori Veter and Campbell Brose had three hits apiece for Mead.