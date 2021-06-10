Things to do in Spokane: June 11-18 – Date nights, theater, taiko drummers and drag shows

Things to do





Sandpoint Farmers Market – Wednesdays, 3-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Through Oct. 16. Visit sandpointfarmersmarket.com for details. Between Main Street and Third Avenue in Farmin Park. (208) 597-3355.

“Frivolity, Fancy and Fun” – Presented by Northwoods Performing Arts. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday and June 18-19. Dining service begins at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7:30 p.m. Call for tickets, or visit northwoodsperformingarts.com. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $25 dinner and show; $12 show only; $10 senior and youth. (208) 448-1294.

Couples Date Night Opening Night – Nine holes of golf with your special someone. Shotgun start at 5 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $100. (800) 523-2464.

North Idaho Speed Dating – Meet local singles in a fun and efficient way. Follows a classic speed dating style and includes an on-site cash bar. Friday, 6-9 p.m. 1916 N. Lakeside Road, Coeur d’Alene. $30. (208) 704-2790.

Loud and Proud Drag Show – Hosted by a range of local favorites and out-of-town performers, featuring DJ’d EDM until closing. Friday, 8 p.m. Lion’s Lair, 205 W. Riverside Ave. (509) 456-5678.

Easton Scout Camp Fair and Celebration – A celebration of the “100 plus 1” anniversary of Easton Scout Camp. Open to Scouts and the public and featuring interest and educational booths, historical displays, food trucks, games and crafts, Pinewood Derby races and more. $15 for existing Scouts includes patch. For more information, contact Summer Murray at (402) 990-2019 or summer.murray@scouting.org. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Camp Easton, 23516 ID-97, Harrison, ID 83833. Free for adults; $5 non-Scout children. (208) 660-5925.

Sanctuary of Self Love: Health and Wellness for Pride – The Sanctuary of Self Love is an all-inclusive event focusing on health, wellness and self-care. Morning community walk, yoga and tai chi classes, followed by mental health discussion with local experts in the grass and local vendor tables who promote self-care. Visit nipridealliance.com to RSVP. Saturday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 827 N. Eighth St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 352-3518.

Women’s Self-Defense Seminar and Charity Fundraiser – A female-only self-defense seminar. Learn about situational awareness, how to strike effectively and powerfully, use almost anything as a weapon, defend against common chokes, grabs and holds, build confidence and more. A portion of the proceeds go to the UGM Crisis Shelter For Women and Children. Saturday, Noon-2:30 p.m. Krav Maga Spokane, 1403 N. Division St. $50. (509) 326-2166.

Spokane Taiko at AAPI Heritage Day – Spokane Taiko Japanese Drummers (Thunderous Entertainment) performs. Featuring AAPI vendors and artists, an art show, a variety of cultural performances and food by Island Style food truck. Saturday, 12:30 p.m. CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 928-9664.

Hawaiian Luau Rooftop Cooking Class – Learn to make Kalua pork, potato mac salad and spam musubi. Each reservation is for two attendees. Saturday, 5 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $170. (509) 822-7087.

Wine Class: Lost in the Andes – Featuring South American wines. Call to register. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, or visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Virtual Summer Parkways – Walk, run, bike, roller skate or scoot the regular Summer Parkways four-mile route through Manito and Comstock neighborhoods any time between Monday and June 20. Submit answers to the scavenger hunt, “Summer Parkways Search and Spot,” online for prizes. Visit summerparkways.com for more information. 9 a.m. Free.

Circling Raven Family Day – Play a round of nine or 18 holes with the family. Juniors play free with a paying adult and will be entered into a drawing for a free golf lesson. Monday, Noon-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. (800) 523-2464.

Virtual Bladder Pain Information Group – Hosted by Dr. Sarah Hammil and Dr. Linda Partoll of Spokane Urogynecology. Get information about treatment options and coping mechanisms for women with chronic bladder pain. RSVP is required. Call (509) 252-4200, or email spokaneurogyn@spokanesurgery.com to register and receive a Zoom link. Open to the public. Monday, 5:30 p.m. Free.

Cooking Class: A Father’s Day Menu With Chef Patricia – Cook a filet mignon with a Dijon mustard, white wine and tarragon sauce served with an arugula salad seasoned with a balsamic and strawberry dressing. For dessert, prepare a strawberry basil sorbet and a rhubarb sorbet that will be served with a wine and balsamic caramel sauce. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Car Seat Safety 101” – Learn how to choose the correct car seat, the safest place to install your car seat, when to graduate to the next size seat and more. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” – Learn about research in diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

June What? Why African Americans Celebrate Juneteenth – Dr. Roberta and Mr. James Wilburn discuss the importance of Juneteenth and its historical context. Open to adults. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

AIM Live Onstage – Artistry in Motion Dance and Performing Arts Studio presents a showcase of performances by student and company dancers, as well as community guests. Wednesday and Thursday, 7 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $18. (509) 624-1200.Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Living With Alzheimer’s ” – Learn what you need to know, what you need to plan and what you can do as you navigate life after receiving an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. This is a three-part series. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Wednesday, 1-1:45 p.m. (800) 272-3900.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Child Safety 101” – Taught by Clair Bennett, American Heart Association certified CPR/First Aide instructor and certified childbirth instructor. Learn how to properly give CPR per American Heart Association guidelines, help a choking infant or young child, react to severe allergic reactions and how to use an epi-pen and treat seizures, bleeding, eye injuries and more. The last 35 minutes of class are optional and will focus on newborn care, including feeding, soothing a fussy baby, swaddling and early baby care. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Pride Night Out: Arts and Culture Crawl – A night of arts, culture and community to celebrate Pride. End the night at the Crown & Thistle Pub for food and drinks. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Human Rights Education Institute, 414 W. Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 352-3518.AARP Virtual Brain Health Workshop – Learn about the six pillars of a brain-healthy lifestyle: learn more, be social, stay fit, eat right, get enough sleep and manage stress. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. Thursday, 10 a.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Advancing the Science” – Learn about the most current research related to Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

SCORE Workshop: How to Start a Business – Get help understanding business startup considerations, including questions about legal issues, taxes, insurance and funding with the help of SCORE business mentors. Register at scld.org. Thursday, Noon-1:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Dementia Conversations” – Get tips for breaking the ice with and starting a conversation about a loved one who is showing signs of dementia. Learn how to navigate difficult topics such as going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving and making legal and financial plans for future care. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events for details and registration. Thursday, Noon-1 p.m. Free.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

What Your Home Says About the World – Sociologist and writer Michelle Janning discusses how home spaces and objects tell the story of what’s happening in contemporary families. Thursday, 7 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free. (509) 456-3931.

“Something’s Afoot” – A murder mystery musical with a satirical take on Agatha Christie novels, presented by the Pend Oreille Players Association and the Kalispel Tribe. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. June 18-20 and June 25-27. Pend Oreille Playhouse, 236 S. Union Ave., Newport. $12 adults; $10 senior and military; $7 children. (509) 447-9900.

Spokane Speed and Custom Show – Featuring custom built cars, trucks and motorcycles. Visit facebook.com/spokanespeedandcustomshow for details. June 18, noon-8 p.m.; June 19, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; June 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $13 advance; $15 door; $13 military and senior; $8 ages 5-10; free ages 4 and younger.

Senior Indian Golf Invitational – Visit cdacasino.com for a full schedule of tournament rounds. Contact David Christenson for entry at dchristenson@cdacasino.com or (800) 523-2464 ext. 7259. June 18-20, 1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $250. (800) 523-2464.

Friday Night Paint: Diving Turtle – Paint a turtle swimming in a turquoise sea. Open to children age 13 and older and adults. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. June 18, 7-9 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

“Who’s Your Daddy?” Drag Show – Hosted by Miss Nova Kaine. June 18, 8-10 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $10. (208) 930-1514.

Drive-in Movie Nights at the HUB – “The Parent Trap,” directed by Nancy Meyers. Rated PG. 128 minutes. Purchase tickets at hub.configio.com/pd/1357/2021. June 18, 9-11:08 p.m. HUB Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. $20/vehicle. (509) 927-0602.