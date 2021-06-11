Local sports menu for June 12, 2021
UPDATED: Fri., June 11, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Vancouver at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
Football
Indoor Football League: Spokane at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.
Motorsports
Stateline Speedway: Sneva Memorial Open Wheel Extravaganza, 5 p.m.
Track and field
College: NCAA Championships in Eugene, 11 a.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
