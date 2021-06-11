Stevens County Coroner officially identifies teens killed in Long Lake Crash

The Stevens County coroner officially identified the teens killed when their car crashed into a fire truck near Loon Lake on Monday.

Chance Wilbur, 17, was driving the vehicle and Jasmine Cogswell, 19 was a passenger. Both teens were wearing their seatbelts, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Jordan Walker, 19, also known as Anthony Lautermilch, according to social media posts by his family, was sitting in the back seat.

All three teens died due to blunt impact injuries from the car crash, said Lorrie Sampson, Stevens County coroner.

Further specifics won’t be available until toxicology results are returned and the autopsy report is finished, which could take up to 12 weeks, Sampson said.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a Stevens County Fire District 1 truck was driving south on U.S. Highway 395 with its lights and sirens on when a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant crossed the centerline.

Both vehicles swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting each other, according to WSP, but collided head-on.

The car burst into flames upon impact, according to the driver of the fire truck. Both firefighters were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the fire truck, Glen Schade, 38, broke his wrist. The firefighters were released from the hospital shortly after the accident.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the collision.