From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Colton H. Weber and Camryn A. M. Gibson, both of Spokane.

Shane M. Carter and Amber M. Vanleuven, both of Deer Park.

Donald I. Lehman and Ariel M. Hawkins, both of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Shane P. Hoisington and Annie J. Womack, both of Spokane.

Carlos C. Bernal and Rylee A. Neill, both of Spokane.

Richard J. Nelson and Emily K. Welter, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel J. Rollins and Cari A. Warren, both of Augusta, Georgia.

Michael J. Zorich and Skylar Skognes, both of Spokane.

Kurt Boston and Michelle Miller, both of Spokane.

Philip R. Baldwin and Natalie M. Cominiello, both of Spokane.

Beverly J. Henderson, of Spokane Valley, and Christopher A. Weigand, of Spokane.

Marcus D. Wright and Lisa M. Eastham, both of Mead.

Eduardo F. Juarez Jimenez and Tamara G. Wilson, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel W. Standridge and Catherine D. Wright, both of Spokane.

Mitchell G. Chicha and Caitlin R. Perry, both of Spokane.

Megan A. Morrison and Matthew C. Yorlano, both of Greenacres.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

City of Spokane Valley v. Richard G. Ross, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Jere R. Batten v. John Smilar, restitution of premises.

Sandra Baker. v. Neil D. Membrey, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Estate of Catherine P. Preston, et al., v. Angelina Bianco, seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Robbe, Lisa and Boal, Richard

Salcido, Emma K. and Steven J.

Holm, Brett O. and Tharp, Kelsi N.

Sellers, Julie D. and Kevin J.

Matt, Amber M. and Robert A.

Howe, Rena M. and Rodney J.

Marks, Kathy S. and Stephen H.

Kinder, Dawn M. and Myers, David R.

Domarus, John E. and Erin M.

Carbon, Kari S. and Robert P.

Singleton, Kolette N. and Little, Shane M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Makiel J. Duncan-Todd, 23; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and unlawful display of a weapon.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Sarah B. Zimmerman, 40; 30 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after being found guilty of second-degree promoting prostitution.

Chance W. Case, 36; $337 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Julie M. McKay

John B. Ward, 74; 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Chesed B. Johnson, 43; five months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to cyberstalking (with prior harassment conviction) and harassment.

Vincent M. Williams, 31; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Briana F. Edmondson, 40; restitution to be determined, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and two counts of third-degree theft.

Jesse T. J. Gust, 35; $15 fine, 25 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Kristen A. Morris, 34; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.