UPDATED: Mon., June 14, 2021

Baseball

High-A West: Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Motorsports

Stateline Speedway: Cinderella Nights Car Show, 4 p.m.

Prep basketball

Boys: University at Central Valley, 7 p.m.; Cheney at Ferris, 7 p.m.; Lewis and Clark at Mead, 7:30 p.m.; Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, 7:30 p.m.; Clarkston at Shadle Park, 5:30 p.m.; East Valley at Othello, 7 p.m.; West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.; Rogers at North Central, 7:30 p.m.; Newport at Deer Park, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Freeman, 7:30 p.m.; Colville at Lakeside (WA), 7:30 p.m.

Girls: Cheney at Central Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at Ferris, 5:30 p.m.; University at Gonzaga Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Mead at Lewis and Clark, 5:30 p.m.; Rogers at Othello, 5:30 p.m.; North Central at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.; East Valley at West Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Newport at Deer Park, 5:45 p.m.; Riverside at Freeman, 5:45 p.m.; Colville at Lakeside (WA), 5:45 p.m.; Shadle Park at Clarkston, 6 p.m.

