Sports

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., June 15, 2021

Wednesday’s TV highlights

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Miami at St. Louis OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee MLB

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland MLB

7 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta ESPN

10 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Seattle MLB

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 5 TNT

10 p.m.: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 5 TNT

Bowling

8 p.m.: PBA: The Empress Edition 4 FS1

9 p.m. PBA: The Empress Edition 5 FS1

Hockey, NHL playoffs

9 p.m.: Montréal at Vegas, Game 2 NBC Sports

Horse racing

8:30 a.m.: The Royal Ascot: Day 2 NBC Sports

Soccer, men

8:30 a.m.: European Championship: Finland vs. Russia ESPN

11:30 a.m.: European Championship: Turkey vs. Wales ESPN

2:30 p.m.: European Championship: Italy vs. Switzerland ESPN

Soccer, women

9 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria ESPN2

Swimming

6:30 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats NBC Sports

8 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals NBC

Wednesday’s radio highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle 700-AM

Events subject to change

