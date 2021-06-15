On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., June 15, 2021
Wednesday’s TV highlights
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Miami at St. Louis OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee MLB
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland MLB
7 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta ESPN
10 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Seattle MLB
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 5 TNT
10 p.m.: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 5 TNT
Bowling
8 p.m.: PBA: The Empress Edition 4 FS1
9 p.m. PBA: The Empress Edition 5 FS1
Hockey, NHL playoffs
9 p.m.: Montréal at Vegas, Game 2 NBC Sports
Horse racing
8:30 a.m.: The Royal Ascot: Day 2 NBC Sports
Soccer, men
8:30 a.m.: European Championship: Finland vs. Russia ESPN
11:30 a.m.: European Championship: Turkey vs. Wales ESPN
2:30 p.m.: European Championship: Italy vs. Switzerland ESPN
Soccer, women
9 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria ESPN2
Swimming
6:30 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats NBC Sports
8 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals NBC
Wednesday’s radio highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle 700-AM
Events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.