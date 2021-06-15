Schweitzer Engineering finishes building in Lewiston

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories announced it has completed its new health and well-being center in Lewiston.

The 15,460-square-foot facility houses multiple services, including a medical clinic that provides primary care, physical therapy and mental health services.

Half of the building, located at 2857 Juniper Drive, also features state-of-the-art exercise equipment and fitness classes to support more than 750 SEL employees, according to a news release.

“The Lewiston Health and Wellbeing Center is a part of our goal to provide our employees with excellent benefits, and it also delivers on our commitment to promote the health and wellness of our employees and their families,” Stacey Doty, senior vice president of human resources, said in a news release.

The new facility replaces a medical clinic that had operated in the company’s Lewiston manufacturing facility at 2821 Juniper Drive since 2015.