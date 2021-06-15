The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 70° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Schweitzer Engineering finishes building in Lewiston

UPDATED: Wed., June 16, 2021

TJ Richardson, a manufacturing supervisor at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, stands in SEL’s new health and well-being center in Lewiston, in this photo provided by the company. (Courtesy photo )
TJ Richardson, a manufacturing supervisor at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, stands in SEL’s new health and well-being center in Lewiston, in this photo provided by the company. (Courtesy photo )
By Thomas Clouse tomc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5495

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories announced it has completed its new health and well-being center in Lewiston.

The 15,460-square-foot facility houses multiple services, including a medical clinic that provides primary care, physical therapy and mental health services.

Half of the building, located at 2857 Juniper Drive, also features state-of-the-art exercise equipment and fitness classes to support more than 750 SEL employees, according to a news release.

“The Lewiston Health and Wellbeing Center is a part of our goal to provide our employees with excellent benefits, and it also delivers on our commitment to promote the health and wellness of our employees and their families,” Stacey Doty, senior vice president of human resources, said in a news release.

The new facility replaces a medical clinic that had operated in the company’s Lewiston manufacturing facility at 2821 Juniper Drive since 2015.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business