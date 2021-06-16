On the air
Wed., June 16, 2021
Thursday’s TV highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Baltimore at Cleveland MLB
1 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco MLB
4 p.m.: NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Atlanta MLB
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:40 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 6 ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas CBS Sports
7 p.m.: New York at Las Vegas CBS Sports
Golf
7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, Game 3 USA
Horse racing
5:30 a.m.: The Royal Ascot: Day 3 NBC Sports
MMA
6 p.m.: PFL 5: Welterweights & Light Heavyweights ESPN2
Soccer, men
5:30 a.m.: Euro 2021: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia ESPN
8:30 a.m.: Euro 2021: Denmark vs. Belgium ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Euro 2021: Netherlands vs. Austria ESPN
2 p.m.: Copa América: Colombia vs. Venezuela FS1
5 p.m.: Copa América: Peru vs. Brazil FS1
Swimming
5 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals NBC Sports
7 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals NBC
Thursday’s radio highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM
Events subject to change
