The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 79° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Baltimore at Cleveland MLB

1 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco MLB

4 p.m.: NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Atlanta MLB

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:40 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 6 ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas CBS Sports

7 p.m.: New York at Las Vegas CBS Sports

Golf

7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, Game 3 USA

Horse racing

5:30 a.m.: The Royal Ascot: Day 3 NBC Sports

MMA

6 p.m.: PFL 5: Welterweights & Light Heavyweights ESPN2

Soccer, men

5:30 a.m.: Euro 2021: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia ESPN

8:30 a.m.: Euro 2021: Denmark vs. Belgium ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Euro 2021: Netherlands vs. Austria ESPN

2 p.m.: Copa América: Colombia vs. Venezuela FS1

5 p.m.: Copa América: Peru vs. Brazil FS1

Swimming

5 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals NBC Sports

7 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals NBC

Thursday’s radio highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM

Events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.