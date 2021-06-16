Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Felix M. Wanjiru and Faith W. Macharia, both of Cheney.

Joshua T. Calder, of Elk, and Jamie K. A. Grantham, of Medical Lake.

Brandin D. Hooper and Nora S. Romero, both of Cheney.

Tyler K. H. Stronks and Oksana A. Kashnikova, both of Spokane.

Mark J. Thrasher and Melissa K. Rose, both of Spangle.

Heather J. Jennison and Molly J. Tiemeyer, both of Post Falls.

David N. Njenga and Joyce W. Kamau, both of Spokane.

Eddie A. Abrams and Christina I. Oviedo, both of Cusick.

Macklen G. Scribner and Karen E. G. Reed, both of Spokane.

Samuel J. Wallum and Lindsay A. Laskowski, both of Spokane.

Nathan A. Magee and Jathamiel E. M. Sage, both of Airway Heights.

Beau W. Harter-Lupesoliai and Daela K. Rudd, both of Spokane.

Faustin Hakizimana, of Spokane Valley, and Uwimana L. Kayitare, of Spokane.

Gary E. Causer and Marian Y. Anderson, both of Otis Orchards.

Jason T. Mitchell and Shannon R. Erlenbusch, both of Newman Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sherwin-Williams Company v. Second Chance Painting LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Kristine Davis, et al., v. Jennen Shaffer, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Jeffrey Thurman v. Cowles Company, complaint for damages.

Kathy Perry V. Lenna Bonilla, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jones, Zachary W. and Riehle, Aleia D.

Bruney, Lindsey D. and Joel K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Mark L. Geisler, 34; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Alesha L. Ford, 29; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.