Applicants sought for Spokane County library board

Spokane County is seeking applicants for an open seat on the county library board.

Board member Ami Calvert, whose term was scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2024, is moving from Spokane County and has to vacate her seat.

Spokane County commissioners appoint people to the library board of trustees. Trustees are unpaid volunteers and serve five-year terms. The board meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m. When held in-person, meetings usually take place at the Argonne Library.

The five-member board oversees the Spokane County Library District, which includes 11 library branches throughout the county in cities and unincorporated areas.

People looking to apply can email county commission clerk Ginna Vasquez at gvasquez@spokanecounty.org or call her at 509-477-2268.

You can also visit https://www.spokanecounty.org/921/Boards-Commissions, click “Spokane County Library Board of Trustees” and apply online.