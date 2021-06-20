Niko Decolati knocks in four, Spokane Indians take series from Tri-City
UPDATED: Sun., June 20, 2021
Niko Decolati drove in four runs and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 12-2 in the finale of a six-game High-A West series on Sunday.
Spokane (19-23) took four of six in the series. Tri-City fell to 14-27.
Decolati clubbed a two-run home run in the second inning off Tri-City starter Hector Yan (0-4), his fifth of the season, and added a two-run single in the third. Decolati finished 3 for 6 with two runs.
Spokane rallied for three runs in the fourth, all with two outs, highlighted by Brenton Doyle’s two-run double.
Michael Toglia and Doyle pushed the Indians to double digits with RBI hits in the sixth.
Indians starter Chris McMahon (3-2) went five innings and allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts. He threw 50 of his 73 pitches for strikes.
The Indians’ road trip continues Monday at Hillsboro at 7:05 p.m.
Around the league
Vancouver 7, Everett 1: Rafael Lantigua homered, tripled and drove in two and the Canadians (24-18) topped the AquaSox (24-16) in Hillsboro, Oregon. Sebastian Espino went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the C’s. Seattle Mariners prospect George Kirby allowed six runs, four earned, on nine hits and a walk over 4 2/3 innings.
Eugene 7, Hillsboro 5: Franklin Labour led four Eugene hitters with home runs and the Emeralds (26-15) topped the Hops (16-24) for the sixth game in a row. Andy Yerzy hit his sixth homer of the season for Hillsboro.
