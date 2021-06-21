Kohl’s hosting hiring event this week at Spokane-area stores
UPDATED: Mon., June 21, 2021
Kohl’s is planning a hiring event this week at its stores in the area.
Interviews will be done 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Kohl’s is hiring for all positions, including retail sales and operational employees, according to a company news release.
Candidates can schedule an interview by phone or stop by a store for a walk-in interview, which could result in a verbal offer on the spot, according to the company.
Kohl’s has stores at 4740 N. Division St. in Spokane, 16301 E. Broadway Ave. in Spokane Valley and 545 W. Aqua Ave. in Coeur d’Alene.
The event is part of Kohl’s initiative to hire more than 5,000 employees nationwide to meet consumer demand.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.