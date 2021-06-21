Kohl’s hosting hiring event this week at Spokane-area stores

Kohl’s is planning a hiring event this week at its stores in the area.

Interviews will be done 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Kohl’s is hiring for all positions, including retail sales and operational employees, according to a company news release.

Candidates can schedule an interview by phone or stop by a store for a walk-in interview, which could result in a verbal offer on the spot, according to the company.

Kohl’s has stores at 4740 N. Division St. in Spokane, 16301 E. Broadway Ave. in Spokane Valley and 545 W. Aqua Ave. in Coeur d’Alene.

The event is part of Kohl’s initiative to hire more than 5,000 employees nationwide to meet consumer demand.