Most Idaho nursing home workers unvaccinated for COVID-19
UPDATED: Mon., June 21, 2021
Associated Press
IDAHO FALLS – Less than half of nursing home workers in Idaho have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said.
The agency said that 47.5% of Idaho nursing home workers were fully vaccinated by May 30. The agency said more than 82% of residents are vaccinated.
The Post Register reported that Idaho had the 17th highest resident vaccination but 15th lowest staff vaccination rate among states and territories.
About 38% of Idaho’s 2,100 COVID-19 deaths are linked to long-term care facilities. Of all COVID-19 deaths in the state, 93% were among people 60 and older. About 75% of Idaho residents age 65 and over are at least partially vaccinated.
Almost half of all Idaho adults are at least partially vaccinated, compared to 65% of all Americans.
