Firefighters extinguish car fire that spread to nearby pawn shop

A car fire spread to a nearby store Wednesday night before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters responded to reports of a car fire about about 9:15 p.m. in the Pawn 1 parking lot at 322 N. Monroe St. While they were still in route, a communication specialist realized the car was so close to the building the fire was likely to spread and called in seven more fire companies, according to a news release form the Spokane Fire Department.

When the first firefighters arrived eight minutes later, the car was engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to the Pawn 1 building, the fire department said.

The gasoline-fed car fire was quickly extinguished before crews turned to the building. They exposed the mansard roof to access the fire and forced entry into the building to make sure it was unoccupied.

The 34 firefighters on scene were able to control the fire within 25 minutes, the fire department said. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.