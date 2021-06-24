Things to do in Spokane: June 25-July 2 – ‘Raya and the Dragon,’ ‘Something’s Afoot,’ date night and cooking classes

“Something’s Afoot” – A murder mystery musical with a satirical take on Agatha Christie novels presented by the Pend Oreille Players Association and the Kalispel Tribe. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Pend Oreille Playhouse, 236 S. Union Ave., Newport. $12 adults; $10 senior and military; $7 children. (509) 447-9900.

Newport Festival – Shop more than 100 booths, including blacksmiths, wood-crafted products, jewelry, gourmet food, leatherwork, natural skin care, bonsai artists and home décor, plus live music, children’s activities and more. Free to attend. Friday, 1-9 p.m. City Park, 1101 W. First St., Newport. (509) 688-7822.

Circling Raven Couples Date Night – Start with a four-person scramble round of golf and end the evening with a wine tasting. Registration at cdacasino.com/event/couples-date-night-wine-tasting. Friday, 5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $100 couple. (800) 523-2464.

Malaysian Cooking Class – Make beef rendang, chicken satay with peanut sauce and a dessert. Each reservation is for two participants. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $170. (509) 822-7087.

Native American Sip’n’Paint – Sip and create a work of art with Jeremy Salazar of the Navajo Nation. Cost includes two drink tickets, snacks and all art supplies. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $50. (800) 523-2464.

Pride on the Runway – An evening of drag, fashion, food and raffle prizes to benefit North Idaho Pride Alliance. Friday, 6-9 p.m. 400 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene. $30. (208) 352-3518.

Virtual Trivia: Medieval Movie Hijinks – Topics include “The Princess Bride,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and more. Open to adults. Register at scld.org. Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Blues, Brews, BBQ and Blessings Backyard Charity Event – Live music by Nu Jack City. Also enjoy games, drinks and all-you-can-eat barbecue. Proceeds benefit Blessings Under the Bridge. Saturday, Noon-8 p.m. Spokane Tribe Casino, 14300 U.S. Highway 2, Airway Heights. $25. (877) 786-9467.

Wine Class: The Heat Looms – Try wines that complement the region’s warmest months. Call to register. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, or visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Cooking Class: Japanese With Chef Lesa – Make yaki onigiri, bite-size sushi rice treats fried until crisp and served with a shoyu dip. Next, make beef yakisoba, a noodle dish with oyster sauce, spices, beef and cabbage. Lastly, make okonomiyaki, a cabbage pancake with homemade Japanese mayo and other treats Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Car Seat Safety 101” – Learn how to choose the correct car seat, the safest place to install your car seat, when to graduate to the next size seat and more. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Riverfront Moves: Spin at the Pavilion – A high-intensity, full-body, cardio spin workout with upbeat music. Fifteen spots available for registration, five available for walk-in. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane to reserve a bike. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Pavillion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Coffee in the Garden – Join for refreshments, garden talk, demonstrations, crafts and more. Weekly through August. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon., Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 474-1976.

Riverfront Moves: Barre on the Bridge – A variety of high-rep, small-range and isometric holds as well as functional, large-range and dynamic movements for a total body, balanced workout. Bring a yoga mat, water bottle and comfortable shoes. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for details. Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Lou Barbieri Bridge, south of Centennial Hotel, 303 W. North River Drive. Free. (509) 625-6600.

U of I Free Summer Movies – Thursday: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” PG; July 9: “Stand by Me,” R; July 16: “The War With Grandpa,” PG; July 23: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” PG-13; July 30: “Godzilla vs. Kong,” PG-13; Aug. 6: “Grease,” PG; Aug. 13: “In the Heights,” PG-13; Aug. 20: “Knives Out,” PG-13; Aug. 21: “Wonder Woman,” (1984), PG-13; Aug. 26: “A Quiet Place Part II,” PG-13. Movies begin at approximately 9 p.m. Free popcorn while supplies last. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.