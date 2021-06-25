The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Motorcyclist killed in Sprague crash identified by Spokane County medical examiner

UPDATED: Fri., June 25, 2021

By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

The county medical examiner has identified the motorcyclist who died after a head-on collision with a car Tuesday.

Michael Lewis, 49, was riding eastbound on Sprague Avenue when a woman driving a Subaru traveled into the westbound lanes and the two collided.

The driver of the Subaru, who is in her 30s, went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Lewis died of blunt force injuries, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

