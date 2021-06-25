Wild and Scenic film festival coming to Spokane June 30

From staff reports

The Spokane Riverkeeper will be showing the Wild & Scenic Film Festival online Wednesday.

The festival is the seventh annual screening of environmental films featuring nature’s beauty, cutting-edge environmental issues, heart-warming stories and more.

Film’s this year highlight worldwide environmental issues, alongside several river-focused films dealing with issues pertinent to the Spokane and other regional rivers.

One of the films, “The Other Side of the River,” addresses problems that people experiencing homelessness face when living near a river in California.

“When selecting films this year, our committee tried to connect global environmental issues to issues that Spokane faces today,” said Grace Spiegel, Gonzaga student and project manager of this year’s festival, in a news release. “Because we have all been so disconnected through the pandemic, we wanted to show films that connect us to the greater world and to each other.”

During the festival, there will be an online raffle with prizes from Spokane Riverkeeper, Patagonia and other organizations.

Ticket sales benefits the Spokane Riverkeeper.

“The pandemic has been isolating and stressful, but the work to address environmental problems across the globe continues and is more pressing than ever,” said Jerry White Jr., Spokane Riverkeeper, in a news release. “We here at Spokane Riverkeeper believe that these films celebrate the world we live in and inspire us to protect it.”

Tickets cost $5 and the “virtual doors” open at 6:30 p.m. with films starting at 7.

To purchase tickets visit qudio.com/event/spokane-riverkeeper/

For more information about the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, visit facebook.com/SpokaneRiverkeeper.

Film list: