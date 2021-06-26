Money-saving tips for cooling off this summer at home

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

While you’re looking for ways to beat the heat this summer, you might want to consider some energy-efficient ideas that will cool your home while also melting precious dollars from those utility bills.

Spokane’s record-breaking heat this month has sent many people scrambling for the air conditioning switch, but experts say there are ways to curb your dependence on air conditioning without compromising on comfort.

Chris Holliday is the general manager of Holliday Heating & Cooling in Spokane. He said one of the keys to air conditioning efficiency is not allowing a house to get really hot in the first place.

“You’re going to use a lot of energy cooling the house back down,” Holliday said. “Really keeping the house at a steady temperature most of the summer is going to reduce your energy usage quite a bit more,” he said.

Homeowners with central furnaces can reduce energy expenses further by running the furnace fan continuously, Holliday said, even when there isn’t a need for heating or cooling, a tactic that cycles the amount of air flowing through a house, recirculating and redistributing it to create an even temperature while also eliminating hot or cold spots and improving indoor air quality, especially in homes with basements.

“If you have a basement, it stays cool all year round,” Holliday said. “If you’re bringing that air up, you will be keeping your air conditioning off. Even on those hottest days, you’re bringing up that cold air from the basement and recirculating it through the house,” he said.

Even those without central air conditioning and furnaces can capitalize on cooler outdoor temperatures in the morning and evening by opening windows and placing fans in front of them.

“The more that you can bring that cool air into the home the better,” said Holliday, who recommends closing and blocking windows with shades during the daytime to keep the heat out.

Ceiling fans are another option. They’re quiet and create a comfortable breeze without really lowering the temperature of a room, said Jerrod McComb, general manager of Mr. Electric of Spokane.

Fans are available in a variety of styles, including models with lights and some designed for use on porches and patios to keep summer parties and barbecues more comfortable.

Ceiling fans can be purchased for less than $300 at many Spokane area stores, an investment homeowners could potentially recoup over time in reduced energy bills.

“If you have ceiling fans installed in your home, you can turn your thermostat up a few degrees to save energy and money without really compromising any comfort,” McComb said. “A few degrees can save a considerable amount.”

Plus, there is a winter bonus for ceiling fan owners: “When your furnace is running, the heated air rises, and it collects near the ceiling, so in the winter, if you reverse your fan, it’ll push that furnace-warmed air back down into the living space,” McComb said.

Cooling safety tips

• Read all manufacturer instructions, warnings and safety precautions before using home fans or any other electrical appliance.

• Holliday said homeowners using air conditioners should keep thermostat temperatures at 68 degrees or higher to avoid icing up the coil and potentially breaking the system.

• McComb recommends hiring a licensed electrician for ceiling fan installations to avoid wiring issues, ceiling gaps, blade balancing mistakes and other problems.

• Consult a licensed heating and air conditioning specialist for questions about air conditioning needs in your home.