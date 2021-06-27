Business beat

Architecture

ALSC Architects of Spokane has announced several promotions. Troy Bishop has been promoted to principal architect. Bishop is responsible for providing design direction to ALSC’s team of architects. He holds a Bachelor of Science in architectural studies and Master of Architecture from Washington State University. His recent projects include the Sacajawea Middle School Replacement for Spokane Public Schools, Whitworth University’s Athletics Leadership Center, and the Meyer Health & Sciences Building Expansion at North Idaho College. Gale Stanley has been promoted to associate architect. Stanley has experience in project planning, design and construction administration and holds a Bachelor of Science in architectural studies and Master of Architecture from Washington State University. Her projects include the Riverbend mixed-use complex in Spokane, Riverstone Transit Center in Coeur d’Alene and the new Ridgeline High School for Central Valley School District. David Elms also has been promoted to associate architect. Elms has 40 years of industry experience and recently specialized in creating models, signage and unique fixtures from ALSC’s 3-D printers. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture from Washington State University and is a LEED accredited professional. His projects include Ridgeline High School, the Doris Morrison Learning Center for Spokane County and the Yakima Convention Center Expansion.

Engineering

Justin DeWitt and Camden Robinson, both engineers in training at Whipple Consulting Engineers in Spokane Valley, will receive professional engineer licensure following the release of the biannual Principles of Engineering examination results from the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying. Professional engineering licensure requires a four-year degree in engineering and an additional four years of experience working under a professional engineer as well as a passing examination score.

Utilities

Kootenai Electric Cooperative has hired Karen Neorr as a real estate specialist. Neorr will negotiate and secure utility and rights-of-way easements, assist with land acquisition, facilitate permitting processes on public right of way, and other duties to ensure the necessary property rights for KEC’s utility functions. Neorr holds a Bachelor of Science in environmental science from Seattle University and a Master of Science in forest resources from the University of Idaho. She most recently worked for the Idaho Department of Lands as a private forestry specialist.