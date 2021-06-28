Catholic Charities opens new cooling centers as temps soar in Spokane

Spokane experienced a high of 105 degrees Monday, tying the record set in 2015 for the hottest June 28 in the city’s history, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists are projecting temperatures upward of 110 degrees Tuesday, which would surpass the city’s all-time high of 108 degrees measured twice in 1928 and 1961.

The following areas set new record highs for June 28, surpassing temperatures measured during a 2015 heat wave, according to the National Weather Service: Ephrata, 113 degrees (previous high was 110); Lewiston, 112 degrees (previous high was 111); and Omak, 112 degrees (previous high was 110).

As unprecedented heat scorches the Spokane area, Catholic Charities opened five new cooling centers downtown on Monday.

Some are designated solely for the elderly or those with physical disabilities.

“Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington is blessed to be able to mobilize safe spaces,” said Rob McCann, Catholic Charities president and CEO. “We look forward to opening the doors to people in need immediately.”

The following shelters will add capacity to the existing city-run cooling shelters that were opened over the weekend: Donna Hanson Haven, 24 W. Second Ave., designated for vulnerable and at-risk senior citizens; Fr. Bach Haven, 108 S. State St., for vulnerable and at-risk people over 18; Jacklin Haven, 164 S. State St., for vulnerable and at-risk women; Beatriz & Ed Schweitzer Haven, 9 E. First Ave., for vulnerable adults with physical disabilities; and Buder Haven, 201 E. Second Ave., for vulnerable and at-risk people over 18.

The shelters will be open at least through Thursday, said Catholic Charities spokeswoman Sarah Yerden, and then as needed beyond that. Daily hours at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the city’s cooling centers at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park, Spokane Public Library locations, the Spokane Transit Authority plaza and Northtown Mall will now be open until 8 p.m. and are expected to remain open through Sunday, July 4, Spokane officials announced Monday.

The Spokane Indians have also adjusted due to the heat, moving the start time for the team’s six home games this week to 7:05 p.m. Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m. for each game.

Hopes for a significantly cooler Independence Day are slim.

Joey Clevenger, a meteorologist at NWS Spokane, said that temperatures are projected to remain at least in the upper 90s through Monday.

“This is a long heat pattern that we just can’t do much about,” said Clevenger

The National Weather Service in Spokane announced an excessive heat warning last week and said it has high confidence that temperatures will reach 100 degrees every day until Thursday. They recommend hydrating, refraining from outdoor exercise and finding breaks in air-conditioned spaces as frequently as possible.