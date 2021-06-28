COVID rates continue to decline in Spokane County

As COVID-19 cases counts continue to decline, Spokane County residents ages 12 and up will have plenty of opportunities to get vaccinated before the July 4th holiday .

Central Valley School District is collaborating with the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce to offer a COVID-19 clinic at North Pines Middle School on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

These clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for those ages 12 to 17 years old.

Patients seeking either first or second doses can sign up for the North Pines Middle School clinics.

The Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering Visa gift cards to those who receive their first or second dose at select clinics from now through June 30 while supplies last.

Many local pharmacies and health care providers have COVID-19 vaccines available. Find a vaccine using the state’s vaccine locator or by calling (833) VAX-HELP.

So far, 52.6% of Spokane County residents who are 12 years old and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 44.8% of the county’s total population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide, more than 64% of residents who are 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 36 new cases on Monday and just 41 new cases over the weekend. The district also confirmed three additional deaths.

There have been 667 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

Thirty-five people are in Spokane hospitals with the virus.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 33 new cases on Monday and over the weekend and no additional deaths.

There are 23 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

