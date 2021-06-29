$4.3 billion Resorts World opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Resorts World Las Vegas, the first ground-up and integrated resort on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a star-studded party that included DJs Tiesto and Steve Aoki, actor-singer Usher, sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton and momager Kris Jenner and her daughter, supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Before the doors of the $4.3 billion, 3,500-room resort opened to the public at 11 a.m., guests were treated to a sneak preview of Resorts World that included a poolside celebration with Tiesto, Paris Hilton and Kendall Jenner; fireworks show; and menu and cocktail tastings from Resorts World’s many culinary offerings ranging from fast casual to fine dining.

Katy Perry, one of the founding headliners at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas alongside Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Celine Dion, virtually led guests in the final countdown to the property’s opening and fireworks. Perry’s video message was broadcast on the 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED screen, one of the largest in the U.S.

Before Perry’s countdown, Genting Chairman and CEO K.T. Lim, Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella, Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta, U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom hosted an official ribbon cutting.

The event concluded with a ceremonial dragon dance and lion blessing led by a parade of dancers and Taiko drummers who guided guests into the casino and throughout the resort as each venue along the way received a blessing.

Highlights and observations

• Hilton performed a DJ set right before the property opened to the public. To kick off the set, she played “Piece of Me,” dedicating it to Britney Spears.

• Rene-Charles Angelil, the son of Dion and the late Rene Angelil, also deejayed at the poolside celebration.

• Aoki celebrated the opening of his restaurant Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori with brother Kevin Aoki alongside Sisolak and fans, who clamored for photographs with the superstar DJ.

• Usher visited the Hilton family’s private cabana.

• Tiesto, the Resorts World Las Vegas resident DJ, performed a set as the property officially opened up to the public.

• For comparison purposes, think of Resorts World as a ginormous mix between MGM Grand and CityCenter.

• Whereas Bellagio, Wynn and Encore draws high-end Asian patrons, Resorts World is meant for the entire spectrum, from casual to high end, and this is reflected in the culinary offerings.

• The global street food marketplace features vast and flavorful offerings, including duck, crispy pork, skewers, barbecue and rice bowls, great options for people who don’t want a full meal.

• Ayu Dayclub celebrates its grand opening this Fourth of July weekend with a performance by Miley Cyrus, and Zouk Nightclub and the Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas are expected to open later this year.

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas.

Genting Group, founded in 1965, comprises Genting Berhad, the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad, Genting Plantations Berhad and Genting Singapore Limited. Genting Group employs approximately 56,000 people.

In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton’s premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort’s full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton’s lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton’s network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting’s ultra-luxury brand.

I look forward to returning to Resorts World and exploring more of this massive property. Resorts World Las Vegas is open for reservations at rwlasvegas.com.