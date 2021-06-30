Spokane Chiefs select defenseman, center in CHL import draft

The Spokane Chiefs drafted two players Wednesday in the Canadian Hockey League’s import draft, selecting defenseman Timofei Kovgorenya of Belarus with the 17th overall pick and center Yannick Proske of Germany at No. 110.

Kovgorenya, 17, stands 6-foot-3, 203 pounds. He had seven goals and nine assists in 26 games – as well as 108 penalty minutes, according to a news release – with the Minsk Bison in a developmental league in Belarus. He also appeared in 17 games for the Dynamo Molodechno in the Extraleague, Belarus’ top professional league.

Proske (6-2, 187) played 25 games with the Iserlohn Roosters of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, Germany’s top pro league. He was an alternate captain for Team Germany in the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships in Texas, scoring two points in seven games.