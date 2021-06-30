With anonymous donation, Pullman Regional has fully funded its new medical residency space

The family medicine residency program at Pullman Regional Hospital is one step closer to hosting students after an anonymous donation of $500,000 that completes fundraising for the new space where students will practice to be physicians.

Pullman Regional had a goal of fundraising $1.55 million for the new residency space and the renovations necessary to accommodate students, physicians and patients.

With the latest donation from an anonymous couple, funding for the space is complete.

Renovation work is set to begin in the fall, and the new residency space will be located at the current administrative offices of the critical access hospital . Those offices will be moved off-site once renovations begin.

The residency space will contain 14 exam rooms, a waiting room and a study area for the students.

Medical students in residencies learn alongside physician advisers and treat patients.

Part of the accreditation process requires this unique space for a residency program.

The three-year family medicine residency, a partnership between the WSU College of Medicine and Pullman Regional, will start with just three students and grow each year to a full panel of nine students. Medical students match into residency programs after completing their initial medical education.

“We’re so grateful to have philanthropists outside the region join with us in partnership with WSU and the medical school to train physicians,” Rueben Mayes, Pullman Regional Hospital chief development officer, said in a news release. “Fundraising for ongoing program support will continue, but today we celebrate meeting our $1.55 million goal for the future home of the family medicine residency program here at Pullman Regional Hospital.

The family medicine residency will welcome its first three students in June 2022.

The hospital will continue to raise funds for ongoing program support.

