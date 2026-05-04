Gonzaga president addresses another racist incident on campus

After months of racial tension, Gonzaga University has reportedly had another racist incident on campus.

Racist and antisemitic messages that were drawn on a dusty vehicle in a Gonzaga University campus parking garage are not being taken lightly by the university president or her administration.

Gonzaga President Katia Passerini sent out a letter at 4 p.m. Monday describing the incident and imploring students to uphold their dignity and care. Every member of Passerini’s cabinet signed the letter.

“This conduct is wholly unacceptable. It stands in direct opposition to our commitment to the inherent dignity and worth of every person. We condemn this behavior unequivocally,” the letter reads.

The university did not provide detail about what was written.

The letter comes after several months of racial tension, as Gonzaga students have reported an increase in racism on campus.

In February, Passerini released a statement condemning discrimination. That same month, administration blocked a social media platform called “Fizz” that allowed anonymous posts from university networks that had been used to threaten and harass Black students.

Passerini wrote that the incident in the parking garage is currently under investigation and that security footage has shown four college-aged people writing on the car, but their identities and Gonzaga membership is unknown.

“We will pursue accountability should the individuals be identified as members of the University,” the letter reads.

“… We share the hurt and alarm many in our community are feeling as incidents like this continue to occur. While in this most recent incident the harm is felt most acutely by members of our Black and Jewish communities, others in marginalized groups have also been targeted by acts of bias, threats, or racism. When such acts persist, they deepen pain, erode trust, and undermine the sense of safety every member of our community deserves.

Gonzaga Campus Security and Public Safety are reviewing all the information, and a report has been filed with the Spokane Police Department, according to the letter.