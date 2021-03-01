Calvin Ruffner takes top qualifying spot at long-delayed Junior Bowlers Tour

By Chuck Stewart The Spokesman-Review

Calvin Ruffner parlayed the No. 1 qualifying spot into the championship of the long-delayed Junior Bowlers Tour stop at Valley Bowl on Feb. 21.

After more than a 3½-month break because of coronavirus protocols, the JBT resumed with “the kids so glad to be back,” said Patti Dudley, the tournament director. Despite “the long layoff, scores were very good.”

The last previous JBT was Nov. 1, 2020.

Ruffner was one of those who came out firing. He put together series scores of 890 and 886 to be seeded first in the four-player roll-off finals.

Caleb Kearl, bowling his first JBT, used an 871 four-game series during the match-play portion of qualifying to move into the third qualifying spot and survived a loser-out roll-off to gain the finals against Ruffner, who won the title 204-197.

Kyle Groves, who qualified fourth with 861 and 855 series, finished third. Logenn Storer, who recently turned 14 and is one of the JBT’s youngest bowlers, started with the day’s high series, a 931, and wound up fourth.

Groves had high game for the boys, a 278; Ruffner had the day’s high average, a 224. Storer averaged 219. Skyler Ackerman had high game (206) and series (729) for the girls.

The next JBT will be the doubles tournament on March 7 at North Bowl.