Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs ESPN

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Seton Hall FS1

4 p.m.: Louisville at (22) Virginia Tech ESPN2

4 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah ESPNU

4 p.m.: Providence at St. John’s CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: (14) Creighton at (10) Villanova FS1

6 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon ESPN2

6 p.m.: (19) San Diego State at UNLV CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Stanford at USC FS1

Basketball, college women

11 a.m.: (13) Boston College at (12) Pittsburgh ROOT

11 a.m.: California vs. Oregon State Pac-12

2 p.m.: Arizona State vs. USC Pac-12

5 p.m.: Utah vs. Washington State Pac-12

8 p.m.: Washington vs. Colorado Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Utah at Philadelphia ROOT

4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Houston ESPN

7 p.m.: Golden State at Portland ESPN

Basketball, NBA G-League

Noon: Agua Caliente vs. G League Ignite ESPNU

Hockey

4 p.m.: Washington at Boston NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Anaheim NBC Sports

Soccer, Premier League

9:55 a.m.: Leicester City at Burnley NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Idaho State at Eastern Washington 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Vandals Basketball Coaches Show 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

