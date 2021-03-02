On the air
Tue., March 2, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs ESPN
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Seton Hall FS1
4 p.m.: Louisville at (22) Virginia Tech ESPN2
4 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah ESPNU
4 p.m.: Providence at St. John’s CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: (14) Creighton at (10) Villanova FS1
6 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon ESPN2
6 p.m.: (19) San Diego State at UNLV CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Stanford at USC FS1
Basketball, college women
11 a.m.: (13) Boston College at (12) Pittsburgh ROOT
11 a.m.: California vs. Oregon State Pac-12
2 p.m.: Arizona State vs. USC Pac-12
5 p.m.: Utah vs. Washington State Pac-12
8 p.m.: Washington vs. Colorado Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Utah at Philadelphia ROOT
4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Houston ESPN
7 p.m.: Golden State at Portland ESPN
Basketball, NBA G-League
Noon: Agua Caliente vs. G League Ignite ESPNU
Hockey
4 p.m.: Washington at Boston NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Anaheim NBC Sports
Soccer, Premier League
9:55 a.m.: Leicester City at Burnley NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Idaho State at Eastern Washington 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Vandals Basketball Coaches Show 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
