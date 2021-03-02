The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
This content reflects the opinions of the writers. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here.

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Kayleigh Archer records hat trick to help Shadle Park girls soccer top Othello

UPDATED: Tue., March 2, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Girls soccer

Shadle Park 5, Othello 1: Kayleigh Archer registered a hat trick and the Highlanders (1-0) defeated the visiting Huskies (0-1) in a Greater Spokane League 2A nonleague match on Tuesday. Kate Pomerinke and McKinlee Grote split time in goal for Shadle. Pomerinke made a PK save and allowed no goals while Grote gave up one goal in her varsity debut. 

North Central 5, Pullman 1: Emily Todd scored two second-half goals, Alexa Deatherage added a goal and an assist and the Indians (1-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-1) in a GSL 2A nonleague game. 

Clarkston 2, East Valley 1: Luella Skinner scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute and the Bantams (1-0) edged the visiting Knights (0-1) in a GSL 2A opener.

West Valley 11, Rogers 1: The Eagles (1-0) beat the Pirates (0-1) in a GSL 2A nonleague opener. Details were unavailable. 

Davenport 7, Kettle Falls 1: Darby Soliday scored a first-half hat trick and the Gorillas (1-1-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-2) in a Northeast 2B game played at seven-on-seven with 30-minute halves due to a player shortage.

Northwest Christian 5, Reardan 1: The Crusaders (1-1-1) beat the Indians (1-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

Mead 3, Central Valley 1: Jordynn Hutchinson had 10 kills, Mia Tunison had 18 digs and the visiting Panthers (4-0, 3-0) defeated the Bears (0-4, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A match. 

University 3, Cheney 2: Kylee Johnson and Allie Ferrin had 11 kils apiece and the visiting Titans (1-4, 1-2) beat the Blackhawks (2-2, 1-1) 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 19-25, 15-8 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 1: Maggie Odgen had 13 kills and the Bantams (3-1) beat the Knights (0-5) in a GSL 2A match. Hope Harrington had 11 kills, four aces, six digs and four blocks for EV.

Mt. Spokane 3, Ferris 0: Maggie Degenhart had 13 kills, Teila Allen added 13 digs with five aces and the visiting Wildcats (4-0) swept the Saxons (1-4) 25-19, 25-13, 25-6 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kira Felchin had 16 digs for Ferris. 

Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Freshman Lilly Etter had 16 kills, 16 digs and three aces and the Bullpups (3-1) defeated the Tigers (1-3) 25-8, 21-25, 25-12, 25-19 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Pullman 3, North Central 1: The Greyhounds (3-0) beat the Indians (3-1) 25-16, 25-22, 15-25, 25-21 in a GSL 2A match. Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park 3, Othello 1: Teagen Webster had 24 assists with two aces and the visiting Highlanders (3-0) beat the Huskies (2-3) 25-27, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 in a GSL 2A match. Abbey and Chloe Flerchirger added three blocks apiece for Shadle Park, while Julissa Cantu had three aces and 37 digs for Othello.

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Marissa Andrews had 23 assists and four aces and the Eagles (1-1) defeated the Pirates (0-4) 25-22, 25-9, 25-15 in a GSL 2A match. Noor Fakhreddin contributed 16 digs for Rogers.

Liberty 3, Chewelah 0: Ellie Denny had three aces and 14 assists and the Lancers (4-0) swept the visiting Cougars (1-2) 25-12, 25-20, 25-20 in Northeast 2B action.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Davenport 0: Taylor Galbreath had eight kills, 10 assists and 12 aces to lead the Broncos (3-0) over the Gorillas (1-3) 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 in a Northeast 2B match. 

Colfax 3, Northwest Christian 0: Annie Cox had 12 aces with eight digs and the Bulldogs (4-0) defeated the Crusaders (2-2) 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 in a Northeast 2B match. Mackenzie Nelson contributed 11 assists and a block for Northwest Christian.

Asotin 3, Reardan 2: The visiting Panthers (1-3) beat the Indians (0-3) 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 15-11 in a Northeast 2B match. Details were unavailable.

Upper Columbia 3, St. George’s 0: The visiting Lions beat the Dragons 25-11, 25-10, 25-8 in a Northeast 2B match. Details were unavailable.

Springdale 3, Wellpinit 0: Kylee Howder had eight digs with four aces and the Chargers (4-3) swept visiting Wellpinit (1-3) 25-11, 25-7, 25-21 in a Northeast 1B match.

Selkirk 3, Northport 0: Bree Dawson had 10 kills with seven aces and the Rangers (6-0) swept the visiting Mustangs (5-2) in a Northeast 1B match. McKenzie Malcolm had four kills and nine digs for Northport. 

Odessa 3, Harrington 0: Joycelynn Hottell had 12 aces and the Tigers (7-1, 4-1) defeated the Panthers (0-3, 0-3) 25-13, 25-13, 25-3 in a Northeast 1B match. Ashlyn Neilsen had 11 kills and Mellony Deife had 14 assists for Odessa.

Oakesdale 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Gianna Anderson had 12 kills and 12 digs and the Nighthawks (7-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (1-5, 1-5) 25-6, 25-7, 25-6 in a Southeast 1B match. LouEllen Reed added 22 assists for Oakesdale, while Elise Wilkins led Tekoa-Rosalia with seven kills and two blocks.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: The Eagles (5-2) beat the Vikings (1-5) 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 in a Southeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Colton at Pomeroy: Details were unavailable.

