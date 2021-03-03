Homeless campfire explodes, injuring at least one
Wed., March 3, 2021
A homeless encampment had an explosion Tuesday night after someone threw aerosol cans on a fire there, according to the Spokane Fire Department.
Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, firefighters responded to a wooded riverbank near North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue, said Deputy Fire Chief Jay Atwood.
Atwood said someone around the fire had thrown some aerosol cans on it, causing the explosion. A man nearby suffered burns to his leg and was transferred to the hospital, Atwood said.
The fire grew to about 20 square feet and ate up low-lying brush below the trees, Atwood said. Three engines responded but split their efforts between fighting the fire and treating the injured man, he said.
“This was a pretty unique situation,” Atwood said, “but campfires that escape as the summer progresses is pretty common.”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.