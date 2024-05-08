Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for assaulting ex-girlfriend, shooting man in Spokane

A 44-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and shooting her friend this winter in Spokane.

Torin Harrington pleaded guilty April 29 to first-degree assault and second-degree assault domestic violence before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Dean Chuang sentenced him to six years behind bars, according to court documents.

The sentence, recommended by attorneys on both sides, is below the standard sentence range of 9¼ years to 12¼ years for first-degree assault.

The shooting stemmed from Dec. 31 when a woman who dated Harrington told police she got into a verbal argument with the defendant at a New Year’s Eve celebration with friends in Spokane, according to court records.

Harrington ordered the woman to get in a car he was driving and struck her in the face with a firearm, the woman told police.

Harrington drove his ex throughout the city, and she attempted to get out of the vehicle multiple times, but Harrington restrained her by pulling her hair, the woman said in documents. Harrington also pointed the gun at her during the drive.

While driving, Harrington made comments to her such as, “You are going to die,” and “You caused this,” the woman told police. She said she thought Harrington was going to kill her.

Harrington drove her back to her residence in the 4100 block of West Francis Avenue, where she said a “tussle” ensued inside the bedroom.

Harrington returned Jan. 2 to the woman’s home, burst into the residence and threw her to the kitchen floor, the woman told police. She said Harrington then went outside with her friend and she heard two gunshots.

She told police Harrington went back inside the home and made statements akin to, “It’s your fault,” and “He’s dead.” She said he ordered her into the master bedroom and pointed a gun at her head.

The woman’s children and one of her friends reportedly hid and armed themselves with a kitchen knife.

The gunshot victim told police Harrington kicked him in the face, brandished a gun and chased him outside before shooting him in the wrist.

As part of the sentence, Harrington must undergo an evaluation for treatment for domestic violence and substance use disorder, documents say. He will spend three years of community custody when he’s released from prison.

Unrelated second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.