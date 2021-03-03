Menu
Wed., March 3, 2021
Basketball
College women: Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas: Washington State vs. Arizona, 5 p.m.
Soccer
GSL girls: Pullman at Rogers, North Central at Othello, Clarkston at West Valley, East Valley vs. Shadle Park at Merkel Complex, all 3 p.m.
Volleyball
GSL girls: Clarkston at West Valley, Pullman at Rogers, North Central at Othello, East Valley at Shadle Park, Central Valley at Lewis and Clark, Mt. Spokane at Mead, Cheney at Gonzaga Prep, Ferris at University, all 7 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.