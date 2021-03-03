Basketball

College women: Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas: Washington State vs. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Soccer

GSL girls: Pullman at Rogers, North Central at Othello, Clarkston at West Valley, East Valley vs. Shadle Park at Merkel Complex, all 3 p.m.

Volleyball

GSL girls: Clarkston at West Valley, Pullman at Rogers, North Central at Othello, East Valley at Shadle Park, Central Valley at Lewis and Clark, Mt. Spokane at Mead, Cheney at Gonzaga Prep, Ferris at University, all 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.