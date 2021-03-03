‘Napoleon Dynamite’ is rescheduled at the Fox again for 2022

Where: Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 West Sprague Avenue

The “Napoleon Dynamite” screening and moderated cast discussion has been rescheduled and will now run at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 16, 2022.

Following the screening, cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) will take to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox stage for a “lively, free-wheeling” discussion and Q&A session.

Tickets purchased for the original Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, and Friday, May 21, 2021, dates will be valid for the new date.

The $150 VIP package includes seating in the first five rows, access to a meet-and-greet with the actors, photo opportunities and a signed commemorative poster.

For more information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call (509) 624-1200 to purchase tickets.