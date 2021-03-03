The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Entertainment

‘Napoleon Dynamite’ is rescheduled at the Fox again for 2022

UPDATED: Wed., March 3, 2021

Cast members Tina Majorino, Efren Ramirez and Jon Heder participate in the panel discussion for the Fox animated TV show "Napoleon Dynamite" at the Fox Broadcasting Company Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2012. (Danny Moloshok/Associated Press)
By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013

The “Napoleon Dynamite” screening and moderated cast discussion has been rescheduled and will now run at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 16, 2022.

Following the screening, cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) will take to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox stage for a “lively, free-wheeling” discussion and Q&A session.

Tickets purchased for the original Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, and Friday, May 21, 2021, dates will be valid for the new date.

The $150 VIP package includes seating in the first five rows, access to a meet-and-greet with the actors, photo opportunities and a signed commemorative poster.

For more information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call (509) 624-1200 to purchase tickets.

