‘Napoleon Dynamite’ is rescheduled at the Fox again for 2022
UPDATED: Wed., March 3, 2021
The “Napoleon Dynamite” screening and moderated cast discussion has been rescheduled and will now run at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 16, 2022.
Following the screening, cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) will take to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox stage for a “lively, free-wheeling” discussion and Q&A session.
Tickets purchased for the original Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, and Friday, May 21, 2021, dates will be valid for the new date.
The $150 VIP package includes seating in the first five rows, access to a meet-and-greet with the actors, photo opportunities and a signed commemorative poster.
For more information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call (509) 624-1200 to purchase tickets.
