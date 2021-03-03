Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James J. Park and Julia Y. J. Kim, both of Spokane.

Keon L. Jackson and Christina E. Seldon, both of Spokane.

Dion Mason and Dawn M. Epler, both of Spokane.

Richard A. Hines and Jennifer D. Evanspharr, both of Spokane.

Jose R. Casarez and Jessica N. Greenspon, both of Spokane.

Jessie J. Crites and Jaclyn M. Paulino Galinato, both of Deer Park.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Canyon Bluffs Investors VII-1 LLC v. Alexander Hartnett, et al., restitution of premises.

Patrick Schelin v. Wesley Schelin, et al., seeking quiet title.

Bel Franklin Apartments LLC v. Joseph D. Harwood, complaint.

Bobby J. Hickson v. John A. Bardelli, medical malpractice.

First National Insurance Company of America v. Tabitha Barr, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Tecia S. Boullt, money claimed owed.

Gregory R. Butcher, et al., v. Stephen H. Ward, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Andy W. Louie v. Amanda Fuller, restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Paul N. Brawner Jr., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Cameron Melton v. Amber Warne, restitution of premises.

Steven J. Klopsch, et al., v. Noe A. Zarate, et al., restitution of premises.

Jeanne C. Fant v. Trevor J. Fant, restitution of premises.

Shawn Mulligan v. Vietzke Excavating, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Goris, Wendi K. and Nicolas

Woods, Matthew W. L. and Daniels, Sarahann E.

Coombs, Danielle M. and Eric L.

Miles, Nellie S. and Charles T.

Rabel, Ruth E. and Travis L.

Anglin, Shereen L. and Jake

Dooley, Tiffany and Justin J.

Allison-Amestoy, Jennifer N. and Brianna M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Brandon J. Snyder, 33; four months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Trevyon D. Meadows, 26; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kirk A. Beaulieu, 39; 87 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Robert P. Rikkila-Phillips, 38; 29 days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgerys-certificate of title.

Isreal Barrera, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Woodrow Bearchild, 61; $14 fine, six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Terrance L. Bell, 28; 184 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Casey G. Burnett, 26; 15 days in jail, theft.

Judge Matthew Antush

Samuel G. Laverdure, 32; 14 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Larry A. Lowry, 61; 11 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Bertie R. Mattinas, 42; three days in jail, two counts of theft.

Quentine R. McDonald, 24; 14 days in jail, reckless driving.

Taras N. Nyvchik, 22; one day in jail, third-degree driving with license suspended.

Judge Aimee Maurer

Kyle Kirk, 40; 30 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, possession of dangerous weapon.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Brandon Mertz, 27; $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail, 180 days electronic-home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.