Spokane Humane Society’s spay, neuter program gets boost from grant

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Humane Society has been awarded a $4,900 grant to help pay for dog and cat spay and neuter surgeries for low-income residents.

The grant was awarded by the Washington Federation of Animal Care and Control Agencies. The funding comes from the sale of special spay and neuter Washington license plates. The Federation has distributed more than $600,000 in funding to animal welfare organizations in Washington state since 2007.

Part of the mission of the Humane Society is to provide reduced cost spay and neuter operations to the public, said Executive Director Ed Boks. He estimates the grant funding will pay for 108 spay and neuter surgeries.

“It’s a big deal for those 108 animals,” he said. “It’s a huge responsibility, and every little bit helps.”

The Humane Society already offers low-cost spay and neuter surgeries. Spaying a female cat is $75, and neutering a male cat is $65. The cost for dogs varies dependent on weight. For example, clients pay $115 to spay a dog weighing between 26 and 50 pounds or $145 for a dog weighing between 65 and 100 pounds. Neuter surgeries cost slightly less.

Boks said the procedures can cost between $250 and $500 at a veterinarian’s office.

“It’s a huge discount,” he said.

But some people who want to spay or neuter their pets can’t afford even that reduced price, Boks said. In response, the organization recently started a “Big Fix” program for those receiving public assistance.

“We wanted to make sure nobody is left behind,” he said. “The Big Fix provides even lower spay and neuter costs for those on public assistance. We try to get grants to get an even lower cost.”

The Big Fix program offers $45 spay or neuter surgeries for cats and fees for dogs ranging from $65 to $115 depending on size. The grant will allow that price to drop to near zero for some people, Boks said.

The Big Fix prices are available for anyone on food stamps, WIC, TANF, child care subsidy programs and a long list of other assistance programs listed on their website at spokanehumanesociety.org/big-fix. People can make a spay or neuter surgery appointment online and upload a picture of proof that they are receiving public assistance, which can be as simple as a picture of their food stamp card, Boks said.

“If they don’t have the technology to provide it, they can just bring it in with them,” he said. “We’re on an appointment basis, so people have to call to make an appointment.”

The Big Fix program also offers vaccinations for $10 each and microchips for $10.

Boks said his organization is doing what they can to spread the word about the Big Fix program, which started this year, and the grant.

“It’s been a real help, I think, for a lot of folks,” he said of the Big Fix program. “Most of our clients qualify. This is what startled us the most.”

Boks said most people want to do the right thing and spray and neuter their pets, but some people just can’t afford it.

“It’s very difficult times with COVID and layoffs and shutdowns,” he said.

He’s hopeful the Big Fix program and the grant money will help more people and animals.

“We want to remove every obstacle we can when we can,” he said.