Things to do in Spokane: March 5-12

Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival (Virtual) – Seven full-length films and two shorts that share Jewish life and culture with the Inland Northwest. The theme “Hope in a Broken World” is both a response to 2020 and an affirmation that hope can emerge even in the most demoralizing situations. Visit sjcff.eventive.org/welcome to purchase tickets. Available through March 12, 7 p.m. Presented by Jewish Family Services. $5-$8 tickets; $30-$50 full-festival passes. (509) 747-7394.

Deepening Our Roots: Lunchtime Virtual Benefit – Participants are grouped together before the program, which begins at noon, or may join at 11:50 a.m. to view slides giving an overview of the year. Proceeds benefit the Fig Tree. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Fig Tree. Free individual guest; $125 group host. (509) 535-4112.

Croque Madame and Creme Brûlée – Learn to make French classics. A croque madame is a warm ham and cheese sandwich topped with an egg. Creme brûlée is a custard dish with a top layer of hardened and caramelized sugar. Register at wanderlustdelicato.com/spokane-cooking-classes. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $120 two people. (509) 822-7087.

Bees and Native Pollinators – Learn about honeybees and the native pollinators of Eastern Washington. Supplies available for a do-it-yourself native pollinator home via curbside pickup for registered participants. Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Pappardelle Alla Bolognese Cooking Class – Make an Italian classic Bolognese ragu from the Emilia Romania region. Make fresh pappardelle pasta and a caprese salad to start. Saturday, 5 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave., Suite 103. $160. (509) 822-7087.

Crab Gumbo – Create this classic and beloved Southern recipe while learning about various crab species and their culinary uses. This adult class is BYOB. Saturday, 7 p.m. Modernist Cooks, 1014 N. Pines Road, Suite 120, Spokane Valley. $58. (509) 789-0428.

WSU Virtual Lecture: “The Prosperity Tax: An Alternative for the 21st Century” – Presented by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author David Cay Johnston. Johnston will discuss his proposal for a prosperity tax that takes advantage of digital age financial records. View the livestream of Johnston’s presentation on the Foley Institute YouTube channel. Tuesday, Noon-1 p.m. Free. (509) 335-3477.

Deepening Our Roots: Breakfast-Time Virtual Benefit – Participants are grouped together before the program, which begins at noon, or may join at 07:50 a.m. to view slides giving an overview of the year. Proceeds benefit the Fig Tree. Wednesday, 7:30-9 a.m. Presented by the Fig Tree. Free individual guest; $125 group host. (509) 535-4112.

8th Annual Day of Dialogue: Surviving to Thriving – A virtual event with speaker Connie Krupp announcing the winners of the 2021 Women of the Year awards. The Zoom link and additional information available at nic.edu/dayofdialogue. Wednesday, Noon-1 p.m. North Idaho College, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Free. (208) 769-3276.

SCC Hagan Center Virtual Diversity Series – Presentation by Tracy K. Smith, 2017 U.S. Poet Laureate, teacher at Princeton University and host of a daily radio program and podcast for American Public Media. Watch at scc.spokane.edu/live. Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. Free. (509) 533-8883.

MAC Movie Club – A virtual movie club hosted by KSPS’s Shaun Higgins, featuring one live showing per month followed by a 30-minute Zoom discussion. Thursday, April 8 and May 13. Recorded programs also available March 13, April 10 and May 15. Selected films focus on World War II. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $7. (509) 456-3931.

Country Dance Lessons – Thursdays, 7:45-9:45 p.m. Razzle’s Bar and Grill, 10325 N. Government Way, Hayden. Free. (208) 635-5872.

A Quick Trip to Milan – Make classic Milanese dishes such as risotto Milanese, flavored with saffron, slow-cooked veal shank braised in white wine and shortbread and hazelnut cookies. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

She Traveled Solo: Strong Women in the Early 20th Century – Celebrate Women’s History Month with this Humanities Washington presentation about female adventurers. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/event/4883846. Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free.

Comedy Night – Featuring Josh Firestine, a comedian from Seattle who draws from his experiences as a husband, father and veteran for a silly, lighthearted take on everyday life. Also featuring comedian Narin Vann, who co-hosts “The Roastbusters Podcast” with Firestine. March 12, 8 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 773-5816.