Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Adam J. Morien and Gloria S. Mendez, both of Spokane.

Charles J. Rodgers and Brandy L. O’Brien, both of Liberty Lake.

Jory R. Rockford and Alexandra E. Tietge, both of Spokane.

Tony X. Moua and Maider Xiong, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rolled Steel Products Inc. v. Morgan Roofing & Repair LLC, et al., complaint.

Gregory Godley v. Ryan C. Jones, restitution of premises.

Marc Mims v. Jessica Ochoa, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Raymond D. McElfish v. Katherine M. Groom, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

1st Avenue Chelan LLC v. David M. Nixon, restitution of premises.

Lois Phillips, et al., v. E and M Inc. PS, et al., wrongful death.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Patterson, Rachel L. and Gary A., Jr.

Coffey, Katie S. and Jared M.

Fulton, Morgan S. and Christopher C.

Hibbard, Kalie A. and Seth J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jan A. Katzenbogan, 63; $1,750 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ryan L. Cheers, 37; 180 days in jail with credit given for 180 days served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Michael P. Price

Michael J. Jordan Jr., 37; 12 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.