Suspect in Stout Road stabbing arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 53-year-old man suspected of stabbing his roommate in the stomach.

Spokane County Sheriff deputies arrived at a Millwood residence on North Stout Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday where a man said he was bleeding after being stabbed with a knife, according to a news release.

Deputies detained Owen P.T. Githua, who said he did not stab the victim and claimed the victim stabbed himself. He declined to answer deputies’ questions after being advised of his rights.

The victim and Githua had been living together for one week, according to the release.

The night before, the victim and Githua went out to a bar. When they returned home, the victim said he went to take a nap and was later awakened by Githua knocking on his bedroom door.

The victim answered the door and was greeted by Githua asking him, “Who do you think you are?” before stabbing him in the stomach, the release said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Githua was jailed in lieu of a $50,000 bond.