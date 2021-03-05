College baseball: Washington State’s Kyle Manzardo extends hitting streak in win against Seattle

From staff reports

Kyle Manzardo hit a third-inning home run to extend his hitting streak to 26 games as Washington State thumped visiting Seattle 6-1 in nonconference play Friday in Pullman.

Zane Mills earned his third win of the season for the Cougars (8-1), who have won five in a row.

Mills struck out seven Redhawks and allowed six hits in eight innings.

Jack Smith had three hits and drove in two runs on singles in the sixth and eighth innings.

Kodie Kolden and Collin Montez also had RBIs for WSU.

The series resumes at 2 p.m. Saturday. The teams will play again Sunday at Bailey-Brayton Field before playing the final two games next week in Seattle.

Portland 2, Gonzaga 0: San Brown hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and two Pilots pitchers combined for a shutout in the home opener for the Bulldogs (4-5).

Bradley McVay allowed three hits and had four strikeouts in seven innings for Portland (3-4).

Jake Tsukada added a seventh-inning insurance run for the Pilots.

Stephen Lund and Tyler Stone had two hits apiece for Gonzaga.

Zags starter Gabriel Hughes struck out six and allowed just two hits in seven innings.

The teams resume their nonconference series at 3 p.m. Saturday.