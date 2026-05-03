Reid Buchanan, Kasandra Park top Bloomsday fields, as Americans claim elite titles for first time in decades

Eventual winner Reid Buchanan (#103) leads William Amponsah (109) up Doomsday Hill Sunday, May 3, 2026 during Bloomsday 2026. Amponsah and Buchanan changed leads multiple times and James Mwaura (#112) eventually took second place at the finish line. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

It seemed only appropriate that it was a breakthrough year in many ways for American elite runners Sunday morning.

With spectacular sunny weather toasting the 50th edition of Lilac Bloomsday - and toasting many of the participants - fans were treated to the first American male elite winner since 1986 and the first American female elite winner since 1997.

Jon Sinclair, the 1986 champion, and Kim Jones, the 1997 victor and lone elite winner from Spokane, stand as the unofficial First Couple of Bloomsday - though they married long after their professional careers ended.

Reid Buchanan made sure he didn’t re-live the heartbreak of 2022 when he finished runner-up by a foot. He was caught on the 200-meter downhill finish on Monroe Street.

With a half-mile remaining, Buchanan of Kansas City, Missouri, started sprinting to separate from former Gonzaga standout James Mwaura from Tacoma.

Buchanan finished the 7.46-mile course in 34 minutes, 30 seconds - 3.33 seconds ahead of Mwaura.

Four years ago, Buchanan clocked 35:08 but was passed by Charles Winjiku, who was given the same time. Buchanan lost by a whisker.

Buchanan changed his end-of-race strategy Sunday.

“I didn’t trust myself on this downhill (finish) because of what happened in 2022,” he said. “So I figured I needed at least like 40 feet to feel good about securing the victory.”

He cut the corner turn from Broadway onto Monroe so tight, he nearly brushed a portable metal fence on the corner.

“I got to take the tangents, man,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan, who ran at the University of Portland, said he had about a 15-yard lead two years ago.

“I thought I did win and we’re talking like between me and you is how much he won by,” Buchanan said to nearby reporters. “That was enough for me to want to make that move.”

Buchanan came to Spokane this week after unofficially setting the U.S. 4-mile record when he won the Trolley Run in his hometown last Sunday in 17:35.

The men’s race started with the expected fast first mile since a large portion of it along Riverside Avenue is downhill. The lead pack did it in 4:21.61.

Collin Kirami pulled away from a pack of nine runners and built a 40-meter lead through most of the first two miles. Then as the runners began the third mile, they reeled in Kirami, who ended up finishing sixth.

Mwaura was well back along with another former Gonzaga standout, Lewis and Clark graduate Wil Smith, through 2½ miles. But then all of a sudden Mwaura, 17th last year, had wedged himself into the lead of an eight-man pack.

That pack quickly became a single file string of runners going up iconic Doomsday Hill. The excessive climb separated the runners, and Buchanan, Mwaura and William Amponsah started pulling away.

The trio continued to surge as they turned onto Mission Avenue and took a left onto Lindeke Street just before the final turn onto Broadway.

When Buchanan reached the overpass, with Ash Street below, that’s when he built a four-stride lead.

The rest of the race belonged to Buchanan. Mwaura’s final kick couldn’t overcome Buchanan’s lead.

“I went there (the Trolley Run) just to get a good tuneup effort and I surprised myself with how fast I ran. So I knew something special could happen today,” Buchanan said.

Mwaura won bragging rights over Smith, who finished 11th (35:36).

Pre-race favorite Reuben Mosip, who faded heading up Doomsday Hill, dropped out. Simon Waithira, tabbed for second, was seventh.

Buchanan, 33, hasn’t been running professionally since his sponsorship ended. But he continues to race because he’s trying to put money away for a child’s college education.

Buchanan said he dealt with the disappointment of just missing victory four years ago the only way he knew how.

“I had a few beers. How does anyone else deal with their problems?” he said. “And I moved on and kept training. The thing is you could never win the race if you don’t start it. So if I had given up then and never came back to Bloomsday, then I would never get a chance to win.”

Moments later a runner ran up to Buchanan and was wildly celebratory with him.

“This is why I like coming back,” Buchanan said, moments after accepting congratulations from Brian Barsaiya of Pullman who finished 20th. “A local guy. I really try to be a part of the running community here when I’m here. These guys they’re really down to earth, blue collar guys, like me. They have a job just like I do and put in the miles. So it’s a crowd that I really mesh with.”

Buchanan says he’ll return to defend his title. He could be excused if he doesn’t because many of the elite winners move on to other things.

But when Buchanan said he will be back, there was a sense of sincerity to his statement.

Buchanan moved to Kansas City with his wife recently and started a family. He continues to run for fitness. But he believes he’s never run better.

It showed Sunday.

In the elite women, Kasandra Parker turned the race into a runaway.

Parker, who hails from Guttenberg, Iowa, won in 39:21 - 18 seconds ahead of Rachel Rudel. Pre-race favorite Betty Chepkwony was third (41:05).

Parker took the lead at the first mile and never relinquished.

“I just kind of knew how the race went out last year, so I kind of wanted to simulate that a little bit,” Parker said.

Veronica Loleo of Kenya set a course record last year, winning in 38:02.02, more than a minute faster than Parker.

“I knew someone was really close at 2, 2½ miles and then they started fading because I couldn’t hear them anymore,” Parker said. “Then it sort of changed my perspective like, oh, this might have to be a solo race. But I’m pretty used to training on my own and doing workouts on my own.”

Parker ran much better than a year ago when she finished eighth in 40:48. She credited being better prepared to training for her first marathon.

“I’m getting used to running the longer stuff,” Parker said. “That’s been a huge help in preparing for these other races.”

She said Doomsday Hill was challenging.

“I got a little bit tired, but when I made it to the top it’s all downhill from (there),” she said. “It’s definitely steep. It felt a lot better than last year, though.”

In the wheelchair division, Hannah Babalola pulled off a repeat, winning in 41:16.

Vallera Allen won the men’s title in a time of 28:52, nearly four minutes ahead of Hermin Garic (32:20) who was trying for a threepeat.