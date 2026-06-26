Tekoa native Susannah Scaroni nominated for ESPY Award following stellar marathon season

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

For the second time in the past four years, Susannah Scaroni is an ESPY Award nominee.

Scaroni, who was raised in Tekoa, was dominant on the World Marathon Majors circuit last year, claiming women’s wheelchair victories in the Boston, Sydney, Chicago and New York Marathons.

She was nominated Thursday in the category of “Best Athlete With A Disability.” Other nominees in the category are Jake Adicoff (para Nordic skiing), Declan Farmer (para hockey) and Oksana Masters (para cross-country skiing).

Scaroni was also nominated in the same category in 2023, following her breakout performance at the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo.

“I just think the ESPYS are so cool because every sports fan is represented and for someone like me who loves my sports and all para sports, we get to have that showcase alongside the world’s biggest sports and best athletes,” Scaroni said.

2025 was Scaroni’s best marathon season of her career, beginning with a second-place finish at the Tokyo Marathon. She then earned her second Boston Marathon victory last April before taking second in London just six days later. Then in the fall, Scaroni won in Sydney, Chicago and New York to complete the sweep of domestic titles.

“There was a lot of stuff last year that physically and mentally forced me to take some more recovery time,” Scaroni said. “But in hindsight I think that may have helped me and motivated me to do what I did, especially in the fall. I just felt like stuff clicked all at the right time.”

Scaroni was back at the Boston Marathon earlier this year, but in a ceremonial role instead of defending her title. Scaroni is currently 32 weeks pregnant with her first child, but likely wants to return to racing once she adds mother to her already lengthy list of accomplishments.

The 2026 ESPY Awards will take place at 5 p.m. July 15 at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Fan voting is currently open at espys.com and fans can vote daily on the 22 categories.