Around the Remote: Expect royal revelations from Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan

By Chuck Barney Tribune News Service

DON’T MISS: “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” – Royal rebels Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sit down for their first American TV interview in this 90-minute program, and Oprah Winfrey has promised some “shocking” revelations. She first will speak with Meghan Markle in a “wide-ranging” discussion covering life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work and public scrutiny. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they chat about their move to California and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family. (8 p.m. Sunday, CBS).

Other bets

SUNDAY: There’s more trouble for the “Good Girls” when Season 4 begins. Beth and Dean encounter red tape as they try to get their hot tub business up and running. Also, the body of Beth’s ex-co-worker is discovered. (10 p.m., NBC).

MONDAY: The renovation competition “Rock the Block” kicks off Season 2 in the kitchen as teams of dueling designers work to maximize the value of identical suburban properties. Host Ty Pennington referees the action. (9 p.m., HGTV).

TUESDAY: In the new drama “Delilah,” Maahra Hill plays Delilah Connolly, a passionate North Carolina lawyer who fights for the disenfranchised. In her latest courtroom battle, the opposing counsel happens to be her best friend. (9 p.m., OWN).

TUESDAY: “COVID Diaries NYC” is a deeply personal production that chronicles the lives of five young filmmakers, ranging in age from 17 to 21, who turn their cameras on themselves and their families during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. (9 p.m., HBO).

WEDNESDAY: “The Masked Singer” features some fresh twists as Season 5 begins. First, brace yourself for “wildcard” performers – disguised celebrities who will crash the competition and try to knock off a regular contestant. Also, Niecy Nash temporarily assumes hosting duties because Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19. (8 p.m., Fox).

WEDNESDAY: Hosted by Wayne Brady, “Game of Talents” has contestants trying to figure out the often bizarre hidden talents – such as spider wrangling and fire dancing – of the mystery performers before they demonstrate them. (9 p.m., Fox).

THURSDAY: “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” make their midseason debuts with a crossover event. The action starts on “Station 19” as Carina and DeLuca pursue a woman suspected of sex trafficking. The ramifications then are felt on “Grey’s Anatomy” as both teams tend to a tense situation. (8 and 9 p.m., ABC).

FRIDAY: In the comedic film “Yes Day,” Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez play a couple of rigid parents who are bummed out over always having to say “no” to their three children. The solution? A 24-hour window during which the kids make the rules, leading to a whirlwind day of fun and adventure. (Netflix).

FRIDAY: “Own the Room” is an inspirational documentary that follows five brainy and idealistic students as they take their budding business ventures to Macau for the highly prestigious Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. Are they ready to change the world? (Disney+).

SATURDAY: Pop superstar Justin Bieber is the headline performer for the slime-filled “Kids’ Choice Awards 2021,” an annual celebration of fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Kenan Thompson hosts. (7:30 p.m., Nickelodeon).