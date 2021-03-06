Palouse man dies in rollover crash Saturday
UPDATED: Sat., March 6, 2021
Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a 56-year-old Palouse man died in a rollover accident, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
Kurt A. Brantner was traveling westbound on State Highway 6 in a 2016 Jeep Wrangler about 7 miles west of Potlatch in Latah County. Upon passing a vehicle, Brantner lost control on the right shoulder, crossed the center and the Jeep rolled around mile post 101, police said.
Brantner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brantner was not wearing a seatbelt and his was the only involved car, police said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.