Palouse man dies in rollover crash Saturday

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a 56-year-old Palouse man died in a rollover accident, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Kurt A. Brantner was traveling westbound on State Highway 6 in a 2016 Jeep Wrangler about 7 miles west of Potlatch in Latah County. Upon passing a vehicle, Brantner lost control on the right shoulder, crossed the center and the Jeep rolled around mile post 101, police said.

Brantner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brantner was not wearing a seatbelt and his was the only involved car, police said.