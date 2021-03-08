Difference makers: Drew Timme, Joel Ayayi spark Zags to easy win over Gaels

Drew Timme

Timme did it all in the opening half. He poured in 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting and dished out three assists as GU led 44-26 at the break. He scored inside with a variety of post moves, several created by early post-ups before the defense was set. He had a fairly quiet second half and finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Drew Timme point guard pt. 1.

Takes a nice (sorta) euro step, absorbs the bump and tosses up a little floater pic.twitter.com/jVKgbHmihJ — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) March 9, 2021

Joel Ayayi

A lot of candidates with similar stats for the second difference maker, but we’ll go with Ayayi. The junior guard was steady at both ends of the floor, producing 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbing eight rebounds. He made 2 of 3 form distance on a night when GU was just 5 of 15 on 3-pointers.

Suggs has next-level awareness. Uses his eyes to move the defense toward the streaking Timme, then drops it off to Ayayi for the open 3 pic.twitter.com/M2NMLhayAm — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) March 9, 2021

Turning point





The Zags took control early, 11-2, and the lead hovered in that 9-to-14 point range until Gonzaga ripped off eight unanswered points late in the half to stretch the margin to 20. Timme was in the middle of the spurt with a pair of layups, Jalen Suggs scored in transition after a Gaels’ turnover and Andrew Nembhard hit a tough floater in the lane.